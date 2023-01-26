Jay Briscoe honored with emotional main event tribute match on Dynamite

It was an emotional night on Dynamite as AEW paid tribute to one of their own, Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away last week in a car accident.

A two-and-a-half minute tribute video, with the song New Again from Alto Rowan as the background, aired earlier in the show before Jay Lethal and Mark Briscoe took the ring in the main event for a tribute match. Lethal was one of Jay’s arch rivals in Ring of Honor and both he and Mark requested the match which Tony Khan made happen after negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery to sanction it.

Briscoe, who won the match after delivering the Jay Driller finishing move, hugged Lethal after the match and celebrated in the ring as the AEW locker room emptied to salute their departed friend on top of the stage.

There were a lot of tears on stage as Briscoe then walked up and hugged many of them and then posed with the ROH Tag Team titles with a huge graphic “Jay Briscoe 1984-2023” displayed on the screen.

“I’ll never forget this night. I’m so proud of Mark and Jay for forging on. Everyone grieves differently but you’ve brought hope to a lot of people tonight,” said ROH’s Ian Riccaboni who made the trip to Kentucky for the show. “If you are ready, reach out to that person you miss. Tell them that you love them. Never been a better day then today.”