Eddie Kingston to miss OTT shows due to Briscoe funeral

AEW’s Eddie Kingston is pulling out of his weekend bookings for OTT Wrestling in Europe, so that he can attend the funeral for ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe.

Kingston noted on Twitter that he will make it up to the OTT fans after pulling out of three shows.

“I have personal shit to take care of this weekend and have to pull out of @OTT_wrestling. I talked to Joe and gave my word to make this up I promise. I just couldn’t miss what has to be done this weekend. I will make it up to everyone,” he wrote.

OTT responded to the tweet with a message for fans, writing, “Refunds will be offered, all meet and greets will be refunded.”

Kingston was scheduled to face Leon Slater at Friday’s OTT Homecoming event in Wolverhampton, England. He was then booked for Saturday’s Homecoming event in Dublin, Ireland, and Sunday’s Homecoming event in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Kingston was also booked for meet & greets at each show.

