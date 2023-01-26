AEW Rampage *SPOILERS* for Friday

After the January 25th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the January 27th 2023 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of Billy Krotchsen and PWInsider.com…

* The commentary team is Jim Ross, Excalibur, Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone.

* ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Hangman Page opens the taping. Hangman Page scored the win with the Buckshot lariat and a Death Driver variant.

* Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh & Jeff Jarrett with Sonjay Dutt defeated The Best Friends & Danhausen with Orange Cassidy when Singh pinned Danhausen.

* Will Hobbs pinned Tony Mud.

* Jamie Hayter defeated Emi Sakura.