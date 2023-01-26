AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.003 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 3.51% from the last week’s episode, which drew 969,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 3.22% from last week’s 0.31 rating. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 417,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 3.73% from last week’s 402,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.32 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #3 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the highest total audience since the Third Anniversary show on October 5, which is also the last time Dynamite drew more than 1 million viewers. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 3.51% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 3.22% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 8.81% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 21.95% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the Beach Break show.

Wednesday’s live Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – a family therapy session with The Gunns and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho, Ethan Page and Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy and FTW Champion Hook, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against Buddy Matthews, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti and Ricky Starks, AEW paying tribute to Jay Briscoe, plus ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe making his AEW debut vs. Jay Lethal, which was the main event.