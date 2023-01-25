Updated lineup for NXT Vengeance Day

Coming out of this week’s NXT, here is the updated lineup for the Vengeance Day PLE on Saturday 2/4 from Charlotte, NC-

Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title

Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Dijak vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Dyad or Edris Enofe and Malik Blade or Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day (c)

Fourth spot will be determined via The New Day Tag Team Invitational Triple Threat on 1/31.

2 of 3 Falls Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews