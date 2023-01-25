Notes on The Steiner Brothers, John Morrison, Lince Dorado, and today’s birthdays

– PWInsider confirmed that The Steiner Brothers are signed to a Legends deal with WWE.

– While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, John Morrison was asked about a potential WWE return at the Royal Rumble. He said “That wouldn’t be the worst thing. Imagine how cool that would be for WWE”.

– Major League Wrestling today announced a World Middleweight Championship bout: Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Delirious at MLW SuperFight’23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

– We would like to send happy birthday wishes out to..

* Honky Tonk Man, 70 🇺🇸

* Jay Briscoe (1984-2023) 🇺🇸

* Michelle McCool, 43 🇺🇸

* Mark Andrews, 31 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

* Gorgeous George, 47