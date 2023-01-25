Information on services for Jay Briscoe

Today would have been the 39th birthday of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe, who passed away last Tuesday at the age of 38 following a tragic car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware.

A candlelight vigil for Briscoe will be held tonight at 7pm at the Lee Elliott Worship Center on Phillips Hill Road in Laurel. The funeral for Briscoe will be held on Sunday, January 29 at the Laurel High School gym on Central Avenue. Visitation will be from noon – 1pm, and the service will then begin at 1pm. The Reverend Tim Dukes will officiate. A private interment will then be held by the family.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel. You can write on the online tribute wall or plant a tree in Jay’s name by visiting the funeral home website.

We noted before how the driver of the truck that hit Jay’s truck also passed away, 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan. The Briscoe Family is asking that in lieu of flowers at the funeral, people can donate in his honor to the two Ternahan children to help with their college fund. Family friend Josh Wharton, the same person who organized the GiveSendGo for Briscoe’s family, has launched a fund to help the Ternahan family with their college fund. That campaign can be found at this link. As of this writing, the fund has raised $22,165 of a $20,000 goal with 120 donations. Many of the donations are private, but AEW’s Britt Baker has donated $500.

“In lieu of flowers, Jamin would want you all to donate in his honor to the Ternahan children to help with their college fund,” Jay’s family wrote in his temporary obituary sent to local media.

The GiveSendGo launched for Jay’s family last week has now raised $313,814 with 3,040 donations. As noted before, the top pro wrestling-related donations were Chris Jericho with $15,000; Kenny Omega with $10,000; Nick Jackson with $10,000; Matt Jackson with $10,000; Kevin Owens and his family with $10,000; Adam Cole with $5,000; Dax Harwood and his family with $3,000; Jim Cornette and his wife Stacy with $2,000; Brian Last with $1,500; Ryan Barkan of Pro Wrestling Tees with $1,500. There are many additional donations, from in and out of the pro wrestling world.

On a related note, Sportz Tees Screen Printing on Central Avenue in Laurel is printing t-shirts in memory of Briscoe. The shirts are available this week to benefit his family. Stickers and other shirts to benefit the family are available at A&K Enterprises on Central Avenue in Laurel, and ROH/AEW also launched a benefit t-shirt this week.

ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe will make his AEW debut on tonight’s Dynamite episode, going up against Jay’s longtime friend, Jay Lethal. Dynamite will also feature tributes to Briscoe.