Britt Baker injured

Jan 25, 2023 - by Marc Middleton

AEW has announced that Britt Baker is injured. No other details were provided, but tonight’s Triple Threat with Baker, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho will now be a singles match with Storm & Soho.

Baker has not commented on the injury as of now. Her last match was on the 1/11 Dynamite.

Below is the full announcement from Baker-

