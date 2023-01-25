Britt Baker injured
AEW has announced that Britt Baker is injured. No other details were provided, but tonight’s Triple Threat with Baker, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho will now be a singles match with Storm & Soho.
Baker has not commented on the injury as of now. Her last match was on the 1/11 Dynamite.
Below is the full announcement from Baker-
Due to injury, Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. will not be able to compete in the scheduled 3-Way Match on #AEWDynamite.
Following their postmatch encounter last Wednesday on Dynamite, it will now be @realrubysoho fighting #ToniStorm one-on-one LIVE on
TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/VJK67nIPnG
