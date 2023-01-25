Bound For Glory 2023 coming to Cicero Stadium in Chicago

Impact Wrestling today announced that Bound For Glory 2023 will be taking place from the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, October 21.

The following day on Sunday, October 22, Impact will hold television tapings in the same location.

In addition, Impact will present four other shows from the Cicero Stadium: Spring Slugfest on April 28 and July 29 and Chicago Heat on July 28 and July 29.

The company is offering a season pass for all events and they will go on sale on Friday, January 27 at EventBrite.com. Ticket prices will be $50, $125, $200, and $500 for all six events.