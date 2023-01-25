1/25/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Lexington, Kentucky.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Action Andretti and Ricky Starks vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) (w/Daniel Garcia)

Andretti and Guevara start the match. Andretti applies a side-headlock, but Guevara gets free. Andretti goes into a waist-lock, and then trips Guevara couple times. Andretti gets a quick roll-up for two, and then they stand at a stalemate. Guevara delivers a thrust kick and chops Andretti in the corner. Andretti comes back with a hurricanrana, but Guevara rolls to the floor. Andretti delivers a springboard dropkick, but Guevara comes back with a dropkick of his own. Guevara chops Andretti and gets him back into the ring. Andretti comes back and takes out Garcia with a dive, and then Guevara takes Andretti out with a dive. Guevara gets Andretti back into the ring and goes for a hurricanrana, but Andretti lands on his feet. Andretti delivers a Spanish Fly and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Jericho and Starks tag in and exchange chops. Starks drops Jericho with a clothesline and catapults him into the turnbuckle. Starks knocks Guevara to the floor with an elbow shot, and then chops Jericho again. Starks walks the ropes, but Guevara comes back and drops him with a cutter. Jericho goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out.

Jericho drops Starks with a slam and tags in Guevara. Guevara delivers a few shots and Jericho tags right back in. Jericho slams Starks and tags Guevara back in. Jericho and Starks drop Starks with a double forearm shot. Starks comes back with a shot to Guevara and tags in Andretti. Andretti delivers an elbow strike and a clothesline to Guevara. Andretti delivers a shot to Jericho and drops Starks and Jericho with a back-breaker/neck-breaker combination. Andretti takes Jericho and Guevara out with a pair of dives and gets Guevara back into the ring. Starks drops Guevara with a DDT and Andretti takes him down with a springboard moonsault. Andretti goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Guevara comes back and he and Andretti take each other down with simultaneous cross-bodies. Jericho and Starks tag in and Jericho drops Andretti with a shot. Starks delivers a Spear and goes for the cover, but Guevara breaks it up. Guevara hits Jericho with an accidental elbow, and Starks sends Guevara to the floor. Starks gets a roll-up for two, and then drops Jericho with a Liger Bomb. Starks goes for another cover, but Jericho kicks out again.

Andretti tags in and splashes onto Jericho with help from Starks. Andretti delivers an enzuigiri and goes for a split-legged moonsault, but Jericho gets his knees up. Guevara tags in and delivers a jumping knee strike to Andretti. Guevara goes for the GTH, but Andretti delivers a knee strike and an enzuigiri. Jericho pulls Andretti’s hair and pokes him in the eye, but Starks slams Jericho into the ring post. Andretti delivers a reverse-rana and a neck-breaker to Guevara and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Starks delivers Rochambeau to Jericho on the floor and Guevara delivers a knee to Andretti in the ring. Guevara goes for a cutter from the top, but Andretti catches him. Guevara shoves him away and Garcia hits Andretti with the baseball bat. Guevara delivers the GTH to Andretti and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Jericho Appreciation Society

—

A video package in memory of Jay Briscoe airs.

—

Match #2 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) (w/Sting) vs. Buddy Matthews (w/Julia Hart)

It’s fast-paced from the start and Allin quickly sends Matthews to the outside. Allin goes for a dive, but Matthews catches him and slams him on the apron. Matthews tries to power bomb Allin, but Allin counters and sends Matthews into the barricade. Matthews tries to look for something under the ring, but Allin pulls him back and slams him into the barricade again. Matthews comes back and trips Allin up in the ring skirt, Matthews drops Allin with a Meteora on the apron and then goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Allin comes back with a stunner that sends Matthews to the floor, and then delivers a Coffin Drop on the floor. Allin gets Matthews back into the ring, but the lights go out. They come back on and Brody King and Malakai Black have Sting backed up at ringside. Ortiz comes out and hits King with a kendo stick. Sting delivers a shot with the baseball bat as Matthews slams Allin to the mat. Matthews goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Matthews goes for a power bomb from the top, but Allin holds on. Allin delivers a series of right hands and drops Matthews with a reverse-rana. Allin slams Matthews into the barricade, and then slams his head into it a few times. Allin gets Matthews back into the ring and goes for a cross-body, but Matthews tolls through and gets a two count. Allin delivers the crucifix bomb and goes for the cover, but Matthews kicks out at two. They both get up at the seven count and Allin slaps Matthews in the face. Matthews comes back with a few kicks, but Allin dodges a knee strike and delivers a knee strike. Matthews counters the Code Red with a back-slide for a two count. Matthews power bombs Allin in the corner and delivers a curbstomp. Matthews goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Allin rolls through a pump-handle slam and gets a two count. Allin delivers the Code Red and goes for the cover, but Matthews kicks out. Allin goes for the Coffin Drop, but Matthews cuts him off and chops him up top. Matthews climbs up and goes for a superplex, but Allin counters with a Scorpion Death Drop. Allin goes for the cover, but Matthews kicks out.

Allin goes for the Coffin Drop, but Matthews rolls to the apron. Allin delivers a few shots and delivers the Coffin Drop as Matthews was draped over the middle rope. Matthews rolls back into the ring from the contact and Allin gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Darby Allin

-After the match, Schiavone interviews Allin. Before Allin can speak, Samoa Joe appears on the screen. Joe says crimes of theft used to be paid for by having your hand cut off. Joe says in his kingdom, he is coming to take what was his and what was stolen from him. Joe says the king will not be usurped by a man like Allin, and Allin will learn that taking the title was the biggest mistake of his career.

—

A new vignette airs for Adam Cole. He says his recovery process was one step forward and two steps back, but now all of his hard work and determination is paying off. Cole says he is working every day to become a brand new Adam Cole, and can rest easy knowing that he is going to have the chance to tangle with some of the very best wrestlers. Cole says he doesn’t know when that day is coming, but it is coming soon.

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Ethan Page and Matt Hardy (w/Isiah Kassidy and Stokely Hathaway) vs. JungleHook (Jack Perry and Hook)

Perry and Hardy start the match, but Page immediately tags in. Perry delivers a few chops and drops Page with a hurricanrana. Page comes back and backs Perry into the corner, and Hardy tags in. All four men get face-to-face, and then Page pie-faces Hook. Hook chases Page on the floor, but Page slams him into the apron. Page goes for Ego’s Edge, but Perry drops Page with a dive. Perry delivers a few elbows to Hardy and kicks him in the chest. Page trips Perry in the ring and Hardy puts Perry up top. Page tags in and he and Hardy double-team Perry with a double-suplex as the show heads to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Page has Perry in a wrist-lock and tags in Hardy. Hardy delivers a double ax-handle and tags Page right back in. Hardy applies a wrist-lock and Page goes for a double ax-handle, but Perry kicks him in the midsection. Perry takes Hardy to the outside and tags in Hook. Hook delivers shots to Page and drops Hardy back into the floor. Page delivers a back-elbow, but Hook drops him with a T-bone suplex. Perry tags back in and Page sends Hook to the apron. Hook goes for the Redrum, but Hardy pulls Hook to the floor and slams him into the apron. Perry takes Page down and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Hardy tags in and drops Perry with the Side Effect. Hardy goes for the Twist of Fate, but Page wants to tag in. Hardy tags him in and Page goes for the Twist of Fate, but Perry rolls through and applies the Snare Trap. Hardy reaches for the tag, but Hook pulls him off the apron and Page tags out.

Winners: JungleHook

-After the match, Perry and Hook leave the ring together as Hardy argues with Page on the floor.

—

Billy Gunn, The Acclaimed, and The Gunns attended family therapy earlier this week. Gunn asks his sons when they became so entitled and turned into brats. They say he was never around when they were kids and asks him when they will come first. Anthony Bowens calls them pieces of shit and says they were jealous when Gunn gave The Acclaimed his attention. Max Caster says The Gunns wouldn’t be on their level even with their dad’s help, and The Gunns say they were always there to help The Acclaimed back in the day. Gunn gets everyone quiet and says his sons took the easy way out. The Gunns say their attitudes are due to his failure as a father. He asks what will make them happy, and they say the AEW World Tag Team Championship and walk away.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) vs. Bryan Danielson