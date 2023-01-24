WWE says Raw 30th Anniversary drew highest domestic gate in Raw history

WWE announced the following today-

Raw XXX delivers highest domestic gate in history of Monday Night Raw

Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw.

A sell-out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia witnessed Sami Zayn’s Tribal Court, an iconic moment shared between Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker, a joining of DX and Kurt Angle, the return of The Beast Brock Lesnar and much more.

Thank you WWE Universe for an unforgettable Raw XXX!