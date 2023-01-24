WWE Raw viewership/rating for this week

Monday’s live 30th Anniversary edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.344 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 57.42% from last week’s 1.489 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.635 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.557 million), the second hour drew 2.373 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.544 million) and the final hour drew 2.024 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.365 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 66.66% from last week’s 0.42 key demo rating. The 0.70 key demo rating represents 908,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 65.69% from the 548,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.42 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.70 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #7 ranking, and the first #1 ranking for RAW in months.

RAW ranked #6 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, and Special Report with Bret Baier. This is up from last week’s #21 ranking for the night in viewership on cable, and the best viewership ranking for WWE’s flagship show in months.

Monday’s RAW 30 special drew the highest total audience since the February 17, 2020 RAW, and the highest key demo rating since April 6, 2020. RAW had no competition from the NFL this week. Sports competition from Monday night included two NBA games on NBA-TV, two College Basketball games on ESPN, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one Women’s College Basketball game on ESPN2, one Premier League Soccer game on USA Network, and two airings of Australian Open Tennis coverage on ESPN2. This week’s RAW viewership was up 57.42% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 66.66% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 45.32% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 62.79% from the same week in 2022.

Monday’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special aired live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for Royal Rumble, the first hour commercial-free, The Bloodline hosting Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defending the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match, several appearances by WWE Hall of Famers and Legends, plus WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Bobby Lashley in a No DQ match, which was the main event.