LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look at how Grayson Waller filmed himself confronting NXT Champion Bron Breakker at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Monday. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. We go right tot he ring as fans chant “NXT!” now.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell

The music hits and out comes Indi Hartwell. She interrupts Booker and Vic at ringside, and says Tiffany Stratton is going to pay and get an ass whooping tonight. Indi heads to the ring. Out next comes Stratton as Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions.

Indi attacks Stratton during her entrance and woks her over. She brings it in and we get the bell as Indi unloads in the corner with shoulder thrusts as the referee warns hr. Indi tosses Stratton around the ring and clotheslines her for a 2 count. Tiffany pleads with Indi as fans boo her.

Indi slams Tiffany and stomps her hand. Stratton turns it around in the corner but Indi rolls her up for 2. Stratton decks Indi and looks to capitalize but Indi side-steps and sends her to the floor. Tiffany fights back in and drops Indi over the middle rope, then launches herself in from the apron with knees. Indi kicks out at 2. Stratton with some trash talking as she keeps control. Fans rally for Indi but Stratton keeps her on the ropes. Stratton goes on and grounds Indi.

Indi fights back to a “Indi Wrestling!” chant. Stratton flips across the ring and splashes Indi in the corner. Stratton with stomps for another 2 count. Stratton keeps Indi grounded once again. Indi tries to fight up and out but Stratton grounds her once again, taunting her with trash talking. Indi mounts offense for a comeback now. More back and forth as Stratton fights. Indi with a running boot to the head, then a big boot to level Stratton.

Stratton acts like she’s hurt her knee now as fans boo. Stratton ends up suckering Indi in an nailing a big boot. Stratton plants Indi into the mat with the rolling TKO, then goes up top to hit a moonsault for the pin to win.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

– After the match, Stratton stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Stratton poses to cheers and boos from the crowd.

– We see how Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria defeated Toxic Attraction in last week’s main event. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Jacy Jayne now. McKenzie refers to Gigi Dolin as Jayne’s partner, but Jayne dismisses this and says you might say they had miscommunication last week, but to Jayne it was an awakening. She finally realized she’s been carrying Dolin since day one, and now she’s done. Jayne says she’s the reason Toxic Attraction held gold for all that time. She goes on and says Dolin held her down for far too long, and she refuses to let Dolin stop her from winning the NXT Women’s Title at Vengeance Day. McKenzie asks what we can expect in tonight’s Summit. She says something we’ve never seen before. Jayne laughs and walks away.

– We see Thea Hail backstage warming up for her award ceremony. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from The Diamond Mine Dojo earlier this week. Ivy Nile introduces Drew Gulak, Hank Walker and a few of their students, Myles Borne and Tavion Heights, to The Creed Brothers. Ivy figured The Creeds could train with Gulak and his crew to help prepare for Indus Sher. Gulak is excited about the opportunity and says iron sharpens iron. They begin working out on the mat. Gulak gets a bit frustrated and yells at a student. Gulak steps up now and he wants a piece of Julius Creed on the mat. Things get heated and Gulak shoves Julius, accusing him of a cheap shot. Gulak is backed away by Walker and his students but he yells at The Creeds, saying this is not done by a long shot.

– We go back to the ring for Chase University’s Awards Ceremony for Thea Hail. Andre Chase, dressed like he’s giving a college commencement speech, welcomes the Chase U student section, and everyone at home, everyone watching elsewhere. Hail and Duke Hudson are with him. He says we’re here to recognize someone who has worked hard. He says she has excelled in the classroom but unfortunately she didn’t have the same success in the ring, but that all changed last week. Fans pop. Chase gets a bit hyped up but they calm him down and he apologizes, saying he’s just proud. Chase then presents Hail with a certificate for her first victory, for the win over Valentina Feroz last week. A “Thea!” chant breaks out. Hail thanks everyone and a “you deserve it!” chant starts up.

The music interrupts and out comes JD McDonagh. He asks if this is how bad the standards have slipped in NXT. All of this for one win? We’re doing participation wards in NXT now? And you’re cheering for it? Fans boo JD. JD says he’s a nice guy so he’s going to give Hail some advice – when you hang around losers, every win means a lot. JD insults everyone from the apron and Hail is furious now. Chase says he will not let JD drag the good name of Chase U through the mud because Chase U means the world to Chase, Hail, and everyone else. JD points to how Chase didn’t say the same for Duke. JD enters and warns them. He tells Duke to control his dog, referring to how he’s holding Hail back. JD approaches Chase and tells him to get out of his ring, because JD is dressed for a fight and Chase is dressed like a moron. Chase says one of the first lessons he teaches his students is to always be prepared. He stays ready so he doesn’t have to get ready, and he’s about to give JD a Chase U-sized ass whooping. Fans pop. Chase removes his robe and drops JD with a big right hand. Chase then knocks JD out of the ring as the crowd pops. JD looks on from ringside as Chase U taunts him from the ring. Back to commercial.

JD McDonagh vs. Andre Chase

Back from the break and JD McDonagh has Andre Chase down after the match was made during the break. We see how they brawled around the ringside area during the commercial.

JD grounds Chase with knee strikes now. They trade offense and Chase nails a back suplex as Thea Hail and Duke Hudson rally from ringside. Chase unloads with strikes but JD blocks a shot. Chase rocks him and hits the inverted Atomic Drop, then the side-Russian leg sweep for a pop. Chase stomps on JD as fans spell C-H-A-S-E-U with him.

Chase with another big slam in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. JD turns it around and drops Chase on his shoulder. JD with a big clothesline. Chase counters with a roll-up for 2. Chase with strikes in the middle of the ring now. JD kicks him. Chase blocks the Devil Inside with a knee, but JD comes right back to drop him with a headbutt. JD looks to capitalize but Chase levels him out of nowhere with a Code Red. JD kicks out at 2 and Hail can’t believe it.

Chase goes to the top but JD crotches him with the top rope. Duke suddenly walks out and Hail asks where he’s going. JD nails Devil Inside for the third time and this time he gets the pin to win.

Winner: JD McDonagh

– After the match, JD stands tall as the music hits. Chase and Hail are wondering why Hudson walked out.

– We see Kiana James and her assistant backstage with Fallon Henley, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. James sends her assistant to handle some business. James tells Henley and her crew that she’s all theirs now, ready to go. James suggests she starts out in their match but she sees this may cause some tension, so she says on second thought let’s just go out there and see what happens. Henley says that sounds good, let’s go. They all head out as we go back to commercial.

Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

Back from the break and we go to the ring. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley are already waiting while Fallon Henley and Kiana James enter the ring with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

The bell rings and Henley tags in before we get going. They almost bump into each other as there’s a bit of awkward interaction at first. Nile and Henley go at it now. Nile with a quick takedown and a 1 count.

Paxley tags in and they double team Henley, yanking both of her arms at once. Henley sends Paxley to the apron but Paxley fights in and nails a flying dropkick from the apron. Henley kicks out at 2. Henley with a headlock to Paxley now. James tags in and they double team Paxley. James and Henley appear to be on the same page now as they keep control.

James unloads on Paxley in the corner, hitting a big shoulder thrust. James with an abdominal stretch to Paxley now as fans rally. Paxley gets free and kicks James away. Nile tags in and unloads on Henley as she also comes in. Nile with shoulder tackles. Nile with a running dropkick to Henley in the corner.

Henley catches Nile running again. Nile blocks a move and goes for her Dragon Sleeper, called the Diamond Chain Lock, but James saves Henley from the apron while the referee is distracted. Jams ends up assisting again from the floor, allowing Henley to drop a distracted Nile with the Shining Wizard for the pin to win.

Winners: Kiana James an Fallon Henley

– After the match, Briggs and Jensen enter the ring to celebrate with James and Henley. We go to replays. There’s some tension between Henley and James.

– NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day are backstage with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Blade and Enofe thank The New Day for allowing them to learn so much since they’ve been in NXT, and not just how to dance. The Schism interrupts – Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid, Ava Raine. It sounds like The Dyad want a title shot. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods announce the New Day Tag Team Invitational for next week with the winners joining them at Vengeance Day with Gallus and Pretty Deadly to make it a Fatal 4 Way.

– We see Bron Breakker walking into the building and he’s not in a good mood.

– Still to come, Apollo Crews visits the barbershop. Back to commercial.