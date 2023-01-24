FITE and AEW Announce Faster Access to AEW Programming

— Live AEW Access for fans in Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg;

Quicker Turnaround for Germany and Switzerland —

January 24, 2023 – FITE and AEW today announced updates to “holdbacks” on AEW Plus, a subscription channel offered by FITE, allowing fans in several European countries and Brazil faster access to AEW programming.

With AEW shows already airing live on AEW Plus in the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, now fans in Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein and Luxembourg can also tune-in live instead of waiting 2-4 weeks to watch. In addition, the holdback timing in Germany and Switzerland has been reduced from 30 days to only 14 days.

The increased access includes every show offered in FITE’s AEW Plus subscription, including AEW: Dynamite, AEW: Rampage, AEW: Elevation, AEW Dark and Battle of the Belts.