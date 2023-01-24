Charlotte on the Today Show, Kofi Kingston praises Pretty Deadly

– While speaking on the Under The Ring Podcast, NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston threw huge praise at current rivals Pretty Deadly.

He said: “I feel like they’re so incredibly special with the way they’re able to connect with the crowd, even if it’s in a way that the crowd is repulsed by them [laughs]. You know? It’s not an easy thing to do. It’s very difficult to go out there and get people emotionally invested in what you do, and they got it man. They got it. Hopefully, when the time is right, they come up to the main roster and the WWE Universe is going to be pleasantly surprised […] The people that are not familiar with their work are going to be very impressed, for sure.”

– Charlotte Flair on The Today Show…

WWE @WWE superstar Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE is here! She’s talking all about this weekend’s Royal Rumble, being competitive in the gym with her husband, sharing some memories of her dad Ric Flair and more. pic.twitter.com/WISjWVvxIy — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 24, 2023

