WWE to open a Superstore for Royal Rumble weekend

WWE will have a Superstore set up for the Royal Rumble weekend at the entrance of parking lot C at the Alamodome.

The Superstore will open on Thursday, January 26 from 4PM to 9PM and will then be open on 10AM till 9PM on Friday, 9AM to 11PM on Saturday, and 9AM to 2PM on Sunday.

It will have the largest collection of exclusive Royal Rumble merchandise, championship titles, apparel, and a viewing of the official memorabilia from the upcoming Season 2 of WWE and A&E’s Most Wanted Treasures, including items from your favorite Superstars like Roddy Piper, Macho Man Randy Savage, Dusty Rhodes and more!

Entry to the Royal Rumble Superstore is free and open to the public.