WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.257 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 2.96% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.326 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with the previous week’s 0.55 rating. This past week’s 0.55 key demo rating represents 718,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 0.14% from the 717,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.55 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #3 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown ranked #3 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #7 ranking. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.142 million viewers.

SmackDown drew over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating on Friday. Additional cable sports competition on Friday included two NBA games on ESPN, Australian Open Tennis coverage on ESPN2, two College Basketball games on FS1, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, one Women’s College Basketball game on FS1, one Liga MX Soccer game on TUDN, one Liga MX Soccer game on ESPN Deportes, one German Bundesliga Soccer game on ESPN2, one College Wrestling meet on Big Ten Network, the High School Football Polynesian Bowl on the NFL Network, PGA Tour coverage on The Golf Channel, and PGA Tour coverage on The Golf Channel. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 2.96% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was even with the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 0.09% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.06% from the same week in 2022.

The NBA game between the Grizzlies and the Lakers on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.57 key demo rating, also drawing 1.656 million viewers. The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.132 million viewers, also drawing a 0.17 key demo rating.

Friday’s SmackDown aired live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in an opening round match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles #1 Contenders Tournament, Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser another tournament match, plus the Royal Rumble contract signing for Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which was the show-closing segment.