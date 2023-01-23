Story of the year
2022 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Story of the year
Vince McMahon forced to retire (46%, 180 Votes)
CM Punk fighting The Elite at All Out (16%, 63 Votes)
Cody Rhodes returns to WWE (12%, 48 Votes)
MJF rise to the top (6%, 22 Votes)
Steve Austin has ‘one more match’ at WrestleMania 38 (5%, 21 Votes)
Mandy Rose released due to adult content (4%, 16 Votes)
Bray Wyatt returns (4%, 16 Votes)
Saraya returns to the ring (3%, 10 Votes)
Ric Flair’s Last Match (2%, 7 Votes)
Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out on Raw (2%, 7 Votes)
AEW acquires ROH (1%, 4 Votes)
Total Voters: 394
PAST WINNERS
2021: CM Punk debuts in AEW
2020: Brodie Lee’s passing
2019: AEW Officially Launches
2018: Roman Reigns has leukemia
2017: The Undertaker retires
2016: AJ Styles makes his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble
2015: Perro Aguayo passes away during match
2014: Lesnar ending Undertaker’s WM streak