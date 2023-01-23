2022 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Story of the year

Vince McMahon forced to retire (46%, 180 Votes)

CM Punk fighting The Elite at All Out (16%, 63 Votes)

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE (12%, 48 Votes)

MJF rise to the top (6%, 22 Votes)

Steve Austin has ‘one more match’ at WrestleMania 38 (5%, 21 Votes)

Mandy Rose released due to adult content (4%, 16 Votes)

Bray Wyatt returns (4%, 16 Votes)

Saraya returns to the ring (3%, 10 Votes)

Ric Flair’s Last Match (2%, 7 Votes)

Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out on Raw (2%, 7 Votes)

AEW acquires ROH (1%, 4 Votes)

Total Voters: 394

PAST WINNERS

2021: CM Punk debuts in AEW

2020: Brodie Lee’s passing

2019: AEW Officially Launches

2018: Roman Reigns has leukemia

2017: The Undertaker retires

2016: AJ Styles makes his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble

2015: Perro Aguayo passes away during match

2014: Lesnar ending Undertaker’s WM streak