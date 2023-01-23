Spoilers: More on tonight’s Raw special

Kurt Angle is scheduled to be a special referee at tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary show, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word yet on which match Angle is set to officiate.

WWE also had a Legends poker tournament planned for the show at one point, and word is that the Million Dollar Title belt will be used for the tournament, indicating that the tournament may be hosted by Ted DiBiase Sr. While it sounds like this could be a poker tournament hosted by The APA as JBL hosted a poker game a few weeks back with Baron Corbin, and JBL’s partner Ron Simmons will be on the show, the Million Dollar Title belt indicated DiBiase’s involvement. The report also noted that there are plans to have an “APA reunion of sorts” at RAW 30.

We noted before how Brock Lesnar was featured on the RAW 30 DVD cover for fans in the UK, and there have been rumors on Lesnar returning to set up his involvement at the Royal Rumble. For what it’s worth, this new report notes that “there were hopes” Lesnar would be involved tonight. Lesnar has been advertised for The Rumble.

Fightful also reported that WWE creative made pitches for The Undertaker to be involved in a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt on tonight’s RAW. It looks like Wyatt and Knight may be on RAW to promote their Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, but they have not been announced for the show as of this writing.