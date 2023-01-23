LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The Royal Rumble go-home edition of the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special opens up on the USA Network live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as the music hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart. Samantha Irvin does the introductions.

The Hulkster speaks from the stage and welcomes the Hulkamaniacs to RAW. He’s having some audio issues with the mic. Hogan hypes up tonight’s RAW and 30 years of the show as a crew member brings a new mic out. Hogan asks what you’re going to do when Hulkamania, 30 years of RAW, and those Philadelphia Eagles run wild on you, brother. The music starts back up as Hogan plays to the crowd from the stage. We cut to a video package to celebrate 30 years of WWE’s flagship TV show. The video is set to “I’m Good (Blue)” by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha.

– We come back to Kevin Patrick welcoming us to a sold out Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia as the pyro goes off. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. We go right to the ring.

– The music hits and out first comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They stop on the entrance-way and raise their titles and fingers in the air as the pyro goes off. The Bloodline now marches to the ring to host Tribal Court for the Trial of Zayn. We see what happened on Friday’s SmackDown with Kevin Owens attacking Reigns during their Royal Rumble contract signing.

The Bloodline hits the ring to more pyro. There is a table and chairs in the middle of the ring. Zayn looks worried. Fans chant “Sami!” now. Reigns takes the mic and calls on Philadelphia to acknowledge him. Reigns sits at the head of the table, The Usos sit on one side, and Sami is on the other, but he’s backed away from the table in his chair. Heyman takes the mic to a big “ECW!” chant. Heyman speaks and tells his Tribal Chief that ECW is dead, and he wishes the same for Zayn. Fans boo. They start chanting “Sami!” again. Heyman speaks some Samoan and calls Sami a Judas, a traitor of the Island of Relevancy, a conspirator with Owens since day one. Heyman says Sami has been leading The Bloodline on. He goes on and knocks the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles a few times. Heyman says this is an open and shut case.

Heyman goes on about all this evidence, and says it will show that Zayn is guilty as charged. The video shows Drew McIntyre attacking The Usos from behind on August 12, 2022, with Sami running away in the background. We also see footage from August 29, with Sami hesitating to throw a chair to Jey Uso, allowing Owens to hit him with a Stunner to pin him. Exhibit C shows Sami celebrating on top of the War Games cage after their big win at Survivor Series. Sami said he was “4-life” and Heyman says that was a signal to Owens because Montreal Boys are 4 Life. WE then see footage from December 23, where Sami was fired up in a promo and accidentally shoulder-bumped Reigns. Heyman says that was an assassination attempt so Sami can become The Head of The Table, it was blatant, assault, and if Sami is guilty of nothing else, he’s guilty of assault on The Tribal Chief. Heyman begs his Tribal Chief and the jury to find this rat bastard guilty as charged. Heyman tosses the mic and fans boo. The prosecution rests its case, Heyman declares.

Sami says he had a whole defense lined up in his head but he didn’t count on how he would actually feel when he came out here, and watching Heyman say all that to his face, after Heyman always hugged him and acted like his friend, it hurts, it hurts so much. The carefully-crafted video also hurts and Sami dismisses the idea that he’s working with Owens and coming for Reigns’ spot. The fact that Heyman would think this about Sami just hurts. Sami says Heyman might not see it, but the people have, they have for 9 months. Sami goes on about how it hurts to have to defend himself here. His defense is that he has no defense. Sami tosses the mic onto the table, then he sits back down. Reigns takes the mic and wants to get this straight – Sami has no defense? Sami has so much ego h won’t even fight for this? He doesn’t even care, this means nothing to Sami? Reigns lets Sami in his family and this is what he gets. Reigns yells out for Solo, who is standing behind him. Sikoa walks and stands behind Sami.

Sikoa is going to deliver a Samoan Spike to Sami but Jey stops him and grabs his arm. Everyone is shocked. Jey tells Reigns no disrespect but he put together his own footage last night. Play the tape. Exhibit A for the defense shows Sami playing music in the production truck to help Uso pin Matt Riddle on June 3. We also see Sami taking a Claymore from McIntyre on August 19, allowing Reigns to drop Drew with a Superman Punch. We also see Sami sacrifice himself for Sikoa, taking a chair shot from McIntyre on September 9. We then see Sami stop Sheamus from breaking up Uso’s pin on Butch on December 9. Exhibit E shows Sami stopping the referee’s count in War Games when Owens tried to pin Reigns, along with other Zayn highlights from War Games.

Sami looks on and fans cheer now. Jey hypes the crowd up and says it’s right there on tape for Reigns and everyone to see – Sami has taken so many bullets for the whole Bloodline, he’s basically bulletproof. Jey says everyone knows he despised Sami but Sami saw the good in him the whole time and never gave up on him, and that’s what family does. Fans pop. Jey says the tape shows loyalty and love to this family. Jey says he loves Sami like a brother, Uce, 100%. Jey tells fans to throw their 1s to the sky if they want Zayn to stay in The Bloodline. Fans pop and raise their 1s. Sami nods his head. Jimmy also raises his 1, along with Jey. Reigns stands up as fans chant “Sami Uso!” now.

Reigns says as our Tribal Chief and The Head of The Table, he finds Zayn not guilty. The crowd erupts. Heyman looks up and Sikoa stares at Sami. Reigns then says… for now. Not guilty for now. Reigns tells Sami to thank Jey for buying him some time but in the mean-time, he tells Sami to finish out tonight and make The Bloodline proud, then Reigns doesn’t want to see Sami again until the Royal Rumble. He doesn’t want to see or hear from Sami, doesn’t want to hear about him being at a show. Reigns tells Sami to go home and then he will see him on Saturday at The Rumble, and that’s where Sami will deliver his final test, and then we will see if Sami really is The Bloodline or not. Reigns drops the mic as the music starts back up. Reigns exits the ring and Sikoa follows, then Heyman. Jey gives his lei to Sami, then they hug. Sami also hugs Jimmy to end the segment.

– We go to ringside as Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick hype tonight’s 30th Anniversary special.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Judgment Day vs. The Usos

We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio with Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, look on from the corner, and Sami Zayn is on the apron. The Usos will be defending their RAW Tag Team Titles tonight. We get formal ring introductions from Samantha Irvin now.

Priest attacks Jimmy to start. Priest gets sent to the apron, then kicked to the floor. Jimmy looks to nail a dive but he puts the brakes on as Priest moves. Jimmy follows but has to stop and drop Dominik as he approaches from behind. Priest charges and launches Jimmy over the announce table with a big pounce.

They bring it back in and Dominik tags in. Dominik unloads on Jimmy and stomps away to keep him down. Dominik mounts Jimmy with right hands as Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor yell words of encouragement from ringside. Priest tags back in and levels Jimmy with a big kick for a 2 count. Priest puts a knee to the back to keep Jimmy down. We see Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns watching from backstage. Priest with a kidney shot while Jimmy is down on the middle rope. Jimmy levels Priest with a lariat out of nowhere.

Jey tags in and unloads on Dominik as he also tags in. Jey mounts offense and nails a Samoan Drop as Ripley barks from ringside. Jey with the Rikishi Splash in the corner for a 2 count. Jey and Dominik trade shots. Jey drops him with a kick. Priest tags in and rocks Jey. Priest doesn’t see the tag, and now he gets double teamed.

Sami rallies the crowd as Jimmy goes to the top but has to come off and knock Dominik off the apron. Priest rocks Jimmy as he tries to fly in from the apron. Priest drops Jey with a big right hand as well. Priest takes turns on both champions, then hits a Broken Arrow to Jey. Priest runs the ropes for a dive but Jimmy superkicks him. Priest levels Jimmy with a superkick of his own to send him to the floor. Priest runs the ring and leaps out, taking The Usos down at ringside. Priest brings Jimmy back in for a big lariat but Jimmy kicks out just in time. Priest can’t believe it, and the same goes for Zayn. Priest kicks Jey off the apron. Jimmy is on Priest’s shoulders now, and Dominik leaps off the top to slam him to the mat. Dominik covers but Jimmy kicks out just in time as Ripley yells at the referee.

Jimmy counters a move and in comes Jey. They level Dominik with double superkicks, then Priest. A second double superkick to Priest puts him down. Jey covers for 2 as Balor looks worried. Jey is limping now. He goes to the top but Balor crotches him. The referee catches Balor, then ejects him to the back as fans go wild. Balor argues with the referee as other officials come to escort him to the back. Jey leaps off the top with a big splash but Priest holds the pin for 2. Jey superkicks Priest. Jimmy follows up with the top rope Uso splash as Ripley screams out. Priest still kicks out somehow. Jimmy runs the ring and leaps out, taking Priest down at ringside.

Jimmy tries to bring Priest back in but his leg goes out. Jimmy is down at ringside as Jey and Sami check on him. The referee also tends to Jimmy now as two medics join them. Fans chant “Sami!” as Jimmy is helped to the back. Adam Pearce comes out and the referee confirms Jimmy can’t continue. Pearce says protocol dictates The Usos must forfeit the match and the titles. Sami says maybe there’s a solution, just wait. He says one Uso is down but Sami Uso is good to go. Sami begs Pearce to let him defend the titles with Jey. Fans pop. Pearce says he did it for The Judgment Day before, so he will let this happen. The match continues now.

We see Reigns, Sikoa and Heyman watching backstage as Sami and Jey rush the ring to brawl with Priest and Mysterio. Jey sends Dominik out but Priest sends Jey out. Sami sends Priest to the floor and nails a big dive as fans pop. Dominik ends up rolling Sami up and using the ropes for leverage, which almost gets the 3 count. Ripley and fans can’t believe it. Sami with a big Exploder to Dominik into the turnbuckles. Ripley is on the apron now. The referee yells at her to get down, allowing Priest to come from behind with South of Heaven to Zayn. Mysterio runs over and covers Sami but he kicks out. Everyone is shocked.Dominik goes for 619 to Sami but Jey cuts him off with a superkick. Ripley is in the ring now, taunting Jey and telling h to bring it, saving Dominik from a superkick. Dominik dropkicks Jey from behind, then nails 619.

Dominik goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash on Jey but Sami breaks the pin up just in time. Priest grabs Sami but misses in the corner, hits the ring post, and falls to the floor. Dominik sends Sami to the floor from behind. Dominik blocks a Samoan Drop. Jey superkicks Dominik. Sami tags in and they hit the 1D to Mysterio in the middle of the ring. Sami covers for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, Sami and The Usos celebrate to a big pop. We see Reigns, Sikoa and Heyman backstage again. Reigns tells Heyman he does not want to see Zayn until the Royal Rumble. Do you understand me? We go back to Zayn and The Usos celebrating.