An interpromotional junior heavyweight event is set to air on NJPW World pay-per-view.
NJPW announced today that Hiromu Takahashi will produce All Star Junior Festival on Wednesday, March 1 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
According to its announcement, tickets for the show are already on sale, plus the event will air for a global audience on NJPW World pay-per-view.
All of Japan’s largest men’s promotions will contribute talent for the event, as well CMLL from Mexico.
No specific matches or stars have been announced for the show to this point.
The promotions involved will be:
2AW
666 Pro Wrestling
All Japan Pro Wrestling
Big Japan Pro Wrestling
CMLL
DDT Pro Wrestling
DRADITION
Dragon Gate
Ganbare Pro Wrestling
GLEAT
Just Tap Out
Kyushu Pro Wrestling
Michinoku Pro Wrestling
New Japan Pro Wrestling
Osaka Pro Wrestling
PANCRASE MISSION
Pro Wrestling BASARA
Pro Wrestling FREEDOMS
Pro Wrestling NOAH
Pro Wrestling SECRET BASE
Pro Wrestling ZERO1
Ryuukyuu Dragon Pro Wrestling
