An interpromotional junior heavyweight event is set to air on NJPW World pay-per-view.

NJPW announced today that Hiromu Takahashi will produce All Star Junior Festival on Wednesday, March 1 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

According to its announcement, tickets for the show are already on sale, plus the event will air for a global audience on NJPW World pay-per-view.

All of Japan’s largest men’s promotions will contribute talent for the event, as well CMLL from Mexico.

No specific matches or stars have been announced for the show to this point.

The promotions involved will be:

2AW

666 Pro Wrestling

All Japan Pro Wrestling

Big Japan Pro Wrestling

CMLL

DDT Pro Wrestling

DRADITION

Dragon Gate

Ganbare Pro Wrestling

GLEAT

Just Tap Out

Kyushu Pro Wrestling

Michinoku Pro Wrestling

New Japan Pro Wrestling

Osaka Pro Wrestling

PANCRASE MISSION

Pro Wrestling BASARA

Pro Wrestling FREEDOMS

Pro Wrestling NOAH

Pro Wrestling SECRET BASE

Pro Wrestling ZERO1

Ryuukyuu Dragon Pro Wrestling

A HUGE announcement! March 1, LEC presents the first EVER All Star Junior Festival in Korakuen Hall! Junior heavyweights from all across the wrestling landscape will compete, and it'll be LIVE on @njpwworld PPV!https://t.co/Dae1yIzpD0#ASJF2023 pic.twitter.com/SEJeZmLM9b — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 23, 2023

