AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 464,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 9.55% from the previous week’s episode, which drew 513,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is even with the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.13 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.13 key demo rating represents 168,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 1.17% from the 170,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #16 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.13 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #24 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #68 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #71 ranking.

Rampage drew the lowest total audience since the taped episode on December 16. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Additional cable sports competition on Friday included two NBA games on ESPN, Australian Open Tennis coverage on ESPN2, two College Basketball games on FS1, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, one Women’s College Basketball game on FS1, one Liga MX Soccer game on TUDN, one Liga MX Soccer game on ESPN Deportes, one German Bundesliga Soccer game on ESPN2, one College Wrestling meet on Big Ten Network, the High School Football Polynesian Bowl on the NFL Network, PGA Tour coverage on The Golf Channel, and PGA Tour coverage on The Golf Channel. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 9.55% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was even with the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 21.88% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 45.83% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was a live show.

The NBA game between the Grizzlies and the Lakers on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.57 key demo rating, also drawing 1.656 million viewers. The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.132 million viewers, also drawing a 0.17 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.142 million viewers, also drawing a 0.42 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.55 rating, also drawing 2.257 million viewers

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, with the following line-up and full spoilers advertised ahead of time – Jungle Boy vs. Ethan Page in the opener, Tony Schiavone interviewing Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Leila Gray vs. The Vanity Twins, plus Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia in the main event.