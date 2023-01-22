The Miz Praises Stephanie McMahon’s Time At WWE

The Miz is reflecting on Stephanie McMahon’s time at WWE … telling TMZ Sports he’ll always be thankful for her leadership and the impact she had on his career.

“For me, she’s always been one of the people you can talk to,” Miz said at LAX this week. “She’s done a lot for the company, and she’s a really good person as well.”

Miz shares one example of Steph’s positive influence … saying she green-lit one of his ideas — The “Dirt Sheet” video series with John Morrison — which would eventually pave the way for WWE’s YouTube channel.

FYI — WWE now has nearly 93 million subscribers on the platform … by far the most of any sports-related account.

But, it’s not just the wrestling business that impressed Miz — he also praises Stephanie for creating Connor’s Cure, a foundation specializing in pediatric cancer research. Stephanie was inspired to create the charity after Connor Michalek, an 8-year-old WWE fan died from medulloblastoma, a rare tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Stephanie and her husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, founded the organization after Connor passed away in 2014 … and have raised $3.8 million and assisted over 500 families worldwide, according to the org.’s official website.

As we previously reported, Stephanie resigned from her role as Co-CEO of WWE a few days after her father, Vince McMahon, returned from his sixth-month hiatus.

Despite the shakeup, Miz says he’s excited about the company’s future and is encouraged by the profound impact the Superstars have on people’s lives.

“Whoever is at the head at the time, we’re just trying to do our job as WWE Superstars to make people happy and give them something to remember.”