Over $200,000 already raised for Jay Briscoe’s family

A fundraising effort for Jay Briscoe’s family shot up to $221,000 just a few days after it was set up following the death of the ROH Hall of Famer.

Created to help ease any burden on the family that may arise from this tragedy, the fundraiser on GivesEndGo.com attracted thousands of dollars donated by many within the wrestling industry, including $20,000 from The Young Bucks, $15,000 from Chris Jericho, $10,000 from Kevin Owens, $5,000 from Adam Cole, $3,000 from Dax Harwood, $2,000 from Jim Cornette, and many many more.

The money will surely help medical costs of the two daughters who were in the car at the time of the fatal car crash. They suffered multiple injuries and had to undergo surgery, with the 12-year-old still feeling paralyzed from her knees down.

You can help donate by going to https://www.givesendgo.com/pughlove.