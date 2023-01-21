NJPW and NOAH hold 10-bell salute tribute for Jay Briscoe

A beautiful tribute to Jay Briscoe was held on night two of Wrestle Kingdom 17: NJPW vs NOAH at the Yokohama Arena earlier today.

The main show opened with all the NJPW and NOAH stars coming out and surrounding the ring for the tribute. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Naomichi Marufuji stood in the ring and each held a portrait of Briscoe. A 10-bell salute was then held and after that was done, his theme song “Reach for the Sky Boy” was played in the arena.

Jay held the IWGP Tag Team title once with his brother Mark and the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team titles with his brother and Toru Yano while in New Japan Pro Wrestling and also held the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team title with Mark in NOAH.