Match announced for next week’s Smackdown, plus Jerry Lawler and AJ Styles notes

– Fightful Select has learned that, prior to his injury, there were talks between WWE and NJPW about AJ Styles possibly appearing at “Wrestle Kingdom 17”.

– Jerry Lawler starts his 53rd straight year of wrestling tonight

Back in the ring tonight for my first match of 2023! This marks 53 straight years of matches for me!!! pic.twitter.com/mfizUgdbhH — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 21, 2023

AML Wrestling Benton Convention Center Winston- Salem NC.

– Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced for next week’s Smackdown

