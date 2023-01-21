Match announced for next week’s Smackdown, plus Jerry Lawler and AJ Styles notes

Jan 21, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Fightful Select has learned that, prior to his injury, there were talks between WWE and NJPW about AJ Styles possibly appearing at “Wrestle Kingdom 17”.

Jerry Lawler starts his 53rd straight year of wrestling tonight

AML Wrestling Benton Convention Center Winston- Salem NC.

Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced for next week’s Smackdown

please support us by signing up for a FREE audiobook:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Taryn From Accounting

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal