1/21/23 WWE NXT house results from Melbourne, FL

– Indi Hartwell defeated Tiffany Stratton

– Axiom / Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights / Bryson Montana

– Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez

– Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon

– Kelly Kincaid interviews Dani Palmer. The interview is interrupted by Zoey Stark, then Lash Legend.

– Tyler Bate defeated Charlie Dempsey

– Andre Chase / Duke Hudson / Apollo Crews defeated Carmelo Hayes / Trick Williams / Damon Kemp

– NXT N.A. Title : Wes Lee (c) defeated Malik Blade ( w/ Edris Enofe )

– Tag Team Contender’s Match : Gallus : Wolfgang and Mark Coffey defeated Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson / Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

– Bron Breakker / Roxanne Perez / Lyra Valkyria defeated Toxic Attraction : Jacy Jayne / Gigi Dolin and Grayson Waller

