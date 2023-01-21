1/20/23 WWE Smackdown Overnight Viewership

– SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 2.113 million viewers. That’s based on 2.191 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.035 million viewers for Hour 2.

Viewership was down compared to the overnight audience for last week’s show, which drew 2.182 million viewers. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s show was 2.326 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating. It tied for first place for the night with Shark Tank and Fire Country. Blue Bloods on CBS topped Friday viewership with 5.913 million viewers.

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid