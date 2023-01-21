1/20/22 WWE NXT house show results from Ft. Pierce, FL
– Axiom defeated Oro Mensah. After the match, newcomer Karl Fredericks confronts and attacks Axiom.
– The Dyad: Rip Fowler / Jagger Reid ( w/ Joe Gacy ) d Xyon Quinn / Commander Azeez
– Tiffany Stratton defeated Wendy Choo
– Julius and Brutus Creed defeated Channing Lorenzo and Antonio DeLuca
– Kayden Carter d Lola Vice ( w/ Elektra Lopez )
– An arm wrestling match between Oba Femi and Javier Bernal turns into a Tag Team Match : Bron Breakker and Oba Femi d Javier Bernal and von Wagner ( w/ Robert Stone )
– Zoey Stark defeated Sol Ruca
– Fallon Henley / Kiana James defeated Ivy Nile / Tatum Paxley : NOTE : Isla Dawn attacks Thea Hail before the match.
– Dijak defeated Tank Ledger. After the match, Dijak continues his attack. Wes Lee makes the save.
