Updated Smackdown lineup for tonight

A second tournament match has been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Tonight’s SmackDown will se Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes take on Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. This will be a first round match in the tournament to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

WWE previously announced The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a first round match. There is still no word yet on how many teams will be in the tournament.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit:

* Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in an opening round match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles #1 Contenders Tournament

* The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in an opening round match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles #1 Contenders Tournament

* Contract signing for Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble