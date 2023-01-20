The Biggest Online Casino Endorsements In MMA

We recently saw some great Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and online casino partnerships. But it was never like this in the past. Most celebrities and sports stars avoided associating with gambling in the past. Many believe it’s to protect their reputation in public.

But now, there are many endorsement deals between MMA stars and online casino platforms. With the rising publicity in the MMA and the increasing competition in the online gambling industry, this collaboration is essential. While casinos need publicity, MMA stars need the cash.

In this post, we have listed some of the biggest online casino and MMA endorsements in recent times.

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxers ever to grace the earth. He is widely known for his impeccable boxing skills and style. Out of the 58 matches of the legendary heavyweight boxer, he had 50 wins, of which 44 were knockouts. The boxing maestro entered the gambling space in 2015 when he partnered with Inspired Gaming.

Inspired Gaming is a leading software provider that supports top casinos such as those on https://wageringadvisors.ca/. They created Tyson’s first virtual boxing game, “Rush Boxing.” Rush Boxing became widely adopted across many casino platforms.

Afterward, many other casino endorsement deals kept showing up for the boxing legend. For instance, in 2019, Tyson became the face of Parimatch, an online casino. In addition, he recently signed an ambassador deal with BRBET. Mike Tyson’s incredible feats in the Boxing and MMA arena made him a favorite for numerous casino brands.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has been making a lot of waves in MMA. His notorious fighting style and personnel partially brought the MMA into the broad spotlight. Recently, the superstar participated in an advertisement program for an international betting platform, Parimatch.

Parimatch simultaneously revealed McGregor as its latest sponsorship partner when launching its new website. In addition, the legendary heavyweight boxer penned a 2-year partnership deal with the Cyprus-based operator, which later became UFC’s official wagering and betting partner.

In 2022, MacGregor signed a sponsorship deal with Me88 online casino site. According to the agreement, the notorious fighter would help the brand to expand its business across Southeast Asia.

Tim Barnett

Tim Barnett, an upcoming mixed martial arts(MMA) star full of potential, recently signed a big endorsement deal with Fruity King. The long-term sponsorship deal is one of the most significant in mixed martial arts history.

According to their agreement, Bernett’s stage clothing in the Octagon for the next few years would carry an emblem of Fruity King. Commenting on the deal, James Smith, the Marketing Director at Fruity King, stated that the firm is glad to have landed an excellent commercial deal in the rapidly growing MMA sport.

He added that the brand aims to expand its horizon, and they are happy Tim Barnett agreed to be their sponsor. He concluded that with the rapid adoption of MMA worldwide, it is a good step in the right direction to partner with one of the UK’s upcoming MMA stars.

Audrey Harrison

Audley Harrison is a famous heavyweight boxer. He recently penned an endorsement deal with the Full Tilt Poker casino, obliging him to become a Full Tilt Red Pro. Furthermore, Harrison was spotted in the Full Tilt logo at a recent live poker occasion and during his World Title Fight with the current World Champion David Haye in Manchester.

Reports showed that Audley had been a regular poker player over the years. In 2007, he won a Bellagio Cup game, raking about $76,896, and also won a Venetian Deep Stack game, which was worth about $90,299. The two figures are reportedly the highest wins of the power play. Perhaps, the MMA star was contracted for his vast experience and maestro of playing poker.

Paulo Costa

The Brazilian MMA star, Paulo Costa, has recently bagged a significant sponsorship deal with an international casino platform, LynxBet. The young star would be the face of LynxBet as the

platform aimed at honing its marketing strategy in building a large player base in the Brazilian market.

Commenting on the deal, Samantha Asensi, LynxBet executive, stated that MMA is the second most acknowledged sport after football in Brazil. And given Paulo Costa’s popularity among Brazilians, he is considered a perfect fit for the LynxBet campaign in the region.

Conclusion

Getting celebrities to endorse their brand is the most prevalent and effective marketing strategy many online casinos employ today. Mike Tyson and Conor McGregor on a casino homepage will attract high gambling traffic daily. This is because their presence commands trust and respect, generating more users to the gaming sites. We anticipate more MMA/Casinos partnerships in the coming years.