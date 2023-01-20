News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as the Road to the Royal Rumble continues.

SmackDown will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens signing their contract for the title match at The Rumble. The tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles will also take place. Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross will likely continue their feud tonight as they build to the match that has been announced for next week’s go-home SmackDown.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre to kick off the SmackDown Tag Team Titles Tournament

* Contract signing for Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble