LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at what happened last week during Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens. We’re now live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We see two black SUVs pull into the back parking lot. The Bloodline hops out – Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in one truck, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman in the other. Sami and The Usos are fired up, in a good mood tonight. Zayn offers a fist bump to Reigns but he keeps walking past him. Zayn looks a bit concerned as he watches everyone else enter the building.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles #1 Contenders Tournament: Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Viking Raiders

We go right to the ring to kick off the tournament to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Out first comes Sheamus to a pop. He hits the ring and out next comes Drew McIntyre as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. The horns sound next as The Viking Raiders come to the ring – Erik and Ivar with Valhalla. We see how Erik and Ivar attacked Sheamus and McIntyre two weeks ago. The winner of this match will face the winners of Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios. All first round matches will happen tonight.

Cole sends well wishes to the family of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe, who passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday. Cole mentions how Jay and Mark Briscoe were one of wrestling’s great tag teams. The Viking Raiders suddenly attack as the bell hits. Sheamus fights Erik off while Ivar works Drew over at ringside.