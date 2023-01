Matches announced for next week’s Dynamite

Billy Gunns Family Therapy

Bryan Danielson vs Brian Cage

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs Ricky Starks & Action Andretti

Jungle Boy & Hook vs Ethan Page & Matt Hardy

Britt Baker vs Toni Storm vs Ruby Soho in a Triple Threat Match

Darby Allin vs Buddy Matthews for the TNT Title