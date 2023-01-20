1/20/23 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Fresno, California.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Ethan Page (w/Isiah Kassidy, Matt Hardy, and Stokely Hathaway) vs. Jack Perry

Page goes for the Ego’s Edge as soon as the bell rings, but Perry gets free and backs Page into the corner with shots. Perry sends Page to the floor and dives, but Page pulls Kassidy in front of him. Page delivers a shot to Perry and Hardy argues with Page for a bit. Perry dives and sends Page into the barricade, and then gets Page back into the ring. Perry goes up top, but Page cuts him off. Perry comes back with a dropkick and then kicks Page in the chest. Hathaway grabs Perry’s boot as he runs the ropes, and then Page attacks Perry from behind and sends him back to the floor. Page slams Perry into the barricade and then celebrates with Hardy, who doesn’t look pleased. Page drops Perry face-first on the apron and gets him back into the ring. Page delivers a back-breaker and follows with a few shoulder-breakers. Page clotheslines Perry to the floor, but Perry comes back with a few chops on the outside. Page slams Perry’s face into the ring post and follows with a chop. Page gets Perry back into the ring, but Perry comes back with elbow strikes. Page drops Perry with a gorilla press slam as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page slams Perry into the corner. Perry comes back with a few elbow shots and a few chops, and then drops Page with a comeback lariat. Page comes back with a back body drop, but Page kicks him in the chest and goes up top. Page pulls Perry back down and delivers a power slam. Page goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out. Page kicks Perry in the midsection and goes for the Twist of Fate, but Perry counters and backs Page into the corner. Perry delivers a series of right hands and Hathaway climbs up, but Perry knocks him right back down. Page comes back with a Twist of Fate and goes for the cover, but Perry gets his foot on the rope. Page tells Hardy to get Perry, but Hook’s music hits and he comes to the stage and stares Hardy and Page down. Perry and Page exchange roll-ups and Page tries to use Hardy for help, but Hardy shoves him away and Perry gets the roll-up for the pin fall.

Winner: Jack Perry

-After the match, Hathaway calls Hardy an idiot and Page asks Hardy why he cost him the match. Page asks Hardy if he has his back, and Hardy says yes. Page challenges Hook and Perry to a tag team match against he and Hardy for Dynamite, and they accept, Hathaway tells Hardy he is on timeout until then.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Ortiz. Schiavone asks Ortiz what is going on between he and Eddie Kingston. Ortiz says he thought Kingston was his friend, but Kingston has completely lost it. Ortiz says Kingston’s issues with the House of Black were going to cause Kingston to hit a woman with a chair, and they don’t do that. Ortiz calls Kingston out and Kingston comes to the ring with a chair. Ortiz doesn’t let Kingston talk and asks him if hitting a woman with chair is how he was raised, and then brings up that Homicide would call Kingston a coward. Kingston hits Ortiz with a chair a few times and leaves the ring.

—

A vignette airs for Darby Allin. He says beating Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship was the best moment of his life, and he is going to fight week in and week out to defend the title. He says he is not done with the House of Black and says he needs to prove to himself that he can beat every member of the House. He says he has beaten Malakai Black and Brody King, and then challenges Buddy Matthews for a match on Dynamite.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) vs. Willie Mack

They lock up and Cage applies a wrist-lock. Mack turns it into one of his own, but Cage turns it into a side-headlock. They both run the ropes for Mack drops Cage with an arm-drag and a Samoan Drop. Mack goes for a standing moonsault, but Cage dodges it and kicks Mack in the face. Cage delivers an uppercut in the corner and suplexes Mack across the ring. Cage slams Mack’s face into the turnbuckle and follows with a chop and a few kicks. Cage kicks Mack in the face and they go to the apron. Mack comes back with a few shots, but Cage drops Mack with a side slam as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cage sends Mack into the corner, but Mack kicks him in the face. Mack delivers another shot and then delivers a leaping kick to the face. Cage comes back with a back elbow, but Mack hits a pop-up punch. Mack delivers the Sky High and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Cage comes back with a thrust kick and drops Mack with a modified F-5. Cage goes for the cover, but Mack kicks out. Cage delivers a jumping knee and follows with a power bomb. Cage delivers another knee strike and hits the Drill Claw for the pin fall.

Winner: Brian Cage

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Jade Cargill and Leila Grey vs. Jaida Vanity and Jordyn Vanity

Grey and Jaida start the match and Grey takes her down. Grey applies a front face-lock, but Jaida fights back with a few right hands. Jaida applies a side-headlock, but Grey comes back with a flying shoulder tackle. Grey knocks Jordyn down on the apron and sends Jaida into the corner. Grey delivers a low dropkick and tags in Cargill. Cargill delivers an uppercut and sends her across the ring. Cargill slams Jaida in the corner and slams her into the turnbuckles again. Cargill chokes Jaida with her boot and tags in Grey. Grey delivers a few knee strikes and drops Jaida with a neck-breaker. Jordyn tags in, but Grey kicks her in the midsection and drops her with a face-buster. Grey goes for the cover, but Cargill tells her no and tags in. Cargill delivers Jaded and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Jade Cargill and Leila Grey

—