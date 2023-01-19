Vince McMahon settles multi-million dollar litigation with former referee Rita Chatterton

After he continuously refused the settle, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon has agreed to a multi million-dollar legal settlement with former referee Rita Chatterton according to the Wall Street Journal.

Chatterton accused McMahon of rape in the back of a limousine in 1986 and then requested $11.75 million in damages in a letter sent to McMahon’s attorney back in November.

“Ms. Chatterton agreed to a lesser amount in the millions of dollars, one of the people familiar with the matter said, but the Journal couldn’t determine the exact figure,” the WSJ wrote.

McMahon’s attorney, Jerry McDevitt, told the WSJ that Vince denies and has always denied raping Chatterton and settled the case simply to avoid the cost of litigation.

Chatterton’s attorney John Clune and WWE didn’t respond to WSJ’s request for comments.

The former WWE referee was able to legally go after the WWE Chairman after New York recently opened a one-year window that allow victims of sex crimes to file lawsuits which otherwise would have been barred by the statue of limitations.