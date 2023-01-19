Spoilers: Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life tapings from 1/18

AEW/ROH taped the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA on Wednesday night. The event will air soon for free on HonorClub and other digital platforms. Below are spoilers:

-The ring apron changed over after the AEW Rampage tapings. There are now ROH logos on the apron, turnbuckles, and graphics. A large graphic with Jay Briscoe is on display and it says, “JAY BRISCOE CELEBRATION OF LIFE 1984-2023” Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni opened the show on the stage. Riccaboni called this a special night, one to celebrate. They talked about Briscoe being one of the best wrestlers in ROH history, and said he gave some of the most captivating interviews ever. They also talked about Jay the man off-camera, and what a great father he was. It was announced that two huge matches, and others, will take place in honor of Jay. They said Jay was very special to them, and he would want the show to go on. It was said that Jay worked the first ROH event, in the second match, and now the show has to continue. It was also announced that some of Jay’s ROH history would be shown to fans. Tony Khan cam out and thanked everyone for being there, and thanked them for honoring the life and legacy of a great man. A “ROH!” chant broke out as Jerry Lynn, BJ Whitmer and Dean Malenko came out to sit at a ringside table. A “thank you Jay!” chant also started out. Justin Roberts began doing ring announcing duties

-ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta retained over Hagane Shinno by submission. The match went around 10 minutes, under Pure Rules, with Jerry Lynn, BJ Whitmer, Dean Malenko as judges. Yuta and Shinno shook hands after the match

-Adam Cole came to the ring and talked about how Jay Briscoe was one of the most incredible people you could ever know. He praised The Briscoes as pro wrestlers, and talked about how many wrestlers had their best matches with Jay and Mark. Cole also talked about how Jay helped him find himself when he was 20 in ROH, and said he wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for Jay. He talked more about their friendship and a “thank you Jay!” chant started up. Cole said Jay was always thankful and grateful, he never complained or talked bad about anyone, and always wanted the best for others. Cole also talked about how Jay loved his family, he was an incredible husband and father. Cole told The Briscoe Family that he will be there for them no matter what, and he’s sorry for the tragedy. Cole said he hopes the family knows how much everyone truly loves them. Cole went on and said about now is when Jay would smack him in the back of the head, tell him to man-up, and put on a badass wrestling show. Cole said it’s time to get fired up. He said Jay left the world a better place, then told Jay he loves him and misses him. Fans chanted “thank you Jay!” again and “man up!”

-Marina Shafir defeated Mighty Mayra by submission

-Eddie Kingston defeated QT Marshall by submission

-ROH Women’s World Champion Athena retained over Madison Rayne by submission. Skye Blue was at ringside for Rayne, but Athena laid Blue out with a belt shot after the match

-Juice Robinson defeated Brandon Cutler

-Yuka Sakazaki defeated Sandra Moon

-ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over Christopher Daniels in the main event, using the Jay-Driller. After the match, Daniels spoke and said Jay Briscoe is the toughest pro wrestler he met in 30 years. He thanked Jay’s family for sharing him with everyone, and said he was proud to share the ring with such a great ROH Champion. Claudio also spoke and told everyone to tell someone they love them, and he was reminded of this when he drove to the arena today and listened to a song that said, “Bring me flowers when I can enjoy them, not just when I am gone.” Claudio said everyone should appreciate the days for what they are, and never take tomorrow for granted. He thanked the fans and Daniels, and said he loves the fans, loved Briscoe, and hopes everyone drives home safe