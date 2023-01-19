Report: Warner Media did not allow Jay Briscoe Dynamite tribute show

WarnerMedia reportedly prevented AEW from holding any kind of significant tribute for ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe on last night’s live Dynamite show.

Dynamite opened with a graphic in memory of Briscoe, who passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday following a fatal car accident. There was also a mention by Excalibur at the end of the show, and several wrestlers remembered Briscoe, with arm bands and in-ring tributes.

However, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that there was not any kind of significant tribute to Briscoe on Dynamite because WarnerMedia did not allow them to do one. It was previously reported how WarnerMedia didn’t want Briscoe on AEW TV due to past comments he made, which he apologized for multiple times. AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan ended up signing The Briscoes to ROH, and they are the current ROH World Tag Team Champions, but he was unable to get them on AEW TV. Many people were expecting something like the Brodie Lee Celebration of Life at last night’s Dynamite, but that obviously did not happen.

As noted, AEW/ROH did tape the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life show at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA after last night’s AEW Rampage tapings. It will air for free via HonorClub and digital platforms at a later date.