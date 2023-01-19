Latest on Jeff Hardy Legal Situation

After numerous delays, PWInsider reports that the pre-trial hearing for Jeff Hardy’s DUI case finally happened yesterday in Florida. Hardy was not at the hearing but his attorney was there to represent him.

A case management conference has been scheduled for February 23 at 1:30 PM. There are also depositions next week with the police officers involved in the case.

Hardy was arrested on June 28 last year on charges of DUI (Alcohol or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license. The DUI charge is a felony under Florida law, punishable for up to five years in prison. The others are misdemeanors.