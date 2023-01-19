Impact Report, 1/19/23

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling. Tonight is the fall out show from Hard to Kill. Mickie James is the new Knockouts Champion and Josh Alexander retained in wild match with challenger, Bully Ray for the Impact World Championship. Coverage begins at 8pm. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are once again on the call.

Mickie James opens the show celebrating her win. Bully Ray enters the ring to stop the celebration. James doesn’t back down to Bully and goats him to making her leave. Just then Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans enter the arena. Bully scrambles for a table and Steelz berates Mickie by telling her she can’t beat her. Evans and Steelz attack as Bully gets the table. Just then Frankie Kazarian and Jordynne Grace enter the Impact Zone and make the save. Santino Marella and Ernest “The Cat” Miller enter and this sets up a 6 person tag.

Mickie James, Kaz and Jordynne Grace VS Bully Ray, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans

Bully left the arena as soon as Kaz hit him. The match ended with James, Kaz and Grace picking up the win.

Number 1 Contender for the Knockouts Championship, Masha Slamovich enters the ring with a photo for Mickie James letting her know she coming for her.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Ashley D’Amboise

Killer Kelly Defeated Taylor Wilde by submission.

Trey Miguel defends the X Division Championship against wiley veteran, Action Mike Jackson. Trey wins, but Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus chase Trey off into the crowd.

Kushida and SLBY defeated the Good Hands.

The Death Dolls successfully defended the Knockouts tag championships against Giselle Shaw and Tara when Tara turned on Shaw for belittling her.

Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated the Major Players. Post match Cardona called out Joe Hendry, who then came out and played a song for Cardona, called “Edge’s Bitch.” The video with the song simulated The Major Players and Chelsea Green playing with action figures.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Sheldon Jean

Rich Swann won a 6 way elimination match with Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin and Callihan.

Speedball Mike Bailey knocked out Kenny King to win the Pit Fight.