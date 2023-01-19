Bret Hart opening bar in Montreal

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is opening his own bar in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Hart took to Twitter today to announce that Hitman’s Bar will be opening in Calgary next month. Full details on the grand opening will be announced soon.

“Join me this February as @hitmansbar in Calgary AB, Canada finally opens! A place to gather, enjoy a great meal, live, laugh, and celebrate. Please follow the restaurant & bar at: @hitmansbar. Grand opening details: coming soon!!!,” Hart wrote.