Becky Lynch on the Kelly Clarkson Show next Friday

Becky Lynch is set to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show next week.

Lynch took to Instagram today to reveal that she was in Universal City, CA to film an interview with Clarkson. You can see her set photo below.

Lynch’s interview will air on Friday, January 27, to promote the WWE Royal Rumble on January 28. The episode will also feature singer Seal, and singer Ava Max. The Kelly Clarkson Show airs in syndication, and you can check your local listings for more information.