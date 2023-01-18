The wrestling world mourns the tragic death of Jay Briscoe

The world of professional wrestling was in mourning following the shocking news that Jamin Pugh, known to fans as Jay Briscoe, passed away on Tuesday afternoon in a car accident.

Wrestling companies and pro wrestlers from all around the world paid tribute to the ROH Tag Team champion on social media, with AEW, WWE, Impact, NJPW and other major wrestling organizations leading them.

With a somber look on their faces, NXT commentators Vic Joseph and Booker T looked at the camera as Joseph announced the death of Briscoe.

“Booker, we were just informed of some tragic news inside the wrestling community that Jay Briscoe has passed away. I want to take this moment to send our condolences to his friends and his family,” Joseph said.

Following the show, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wrote, “An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.”

AEW and Ring of Honor tweeted the same message on their social media, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.”

Impact Wrestling wrote, “IMPACT is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe. Jay will always be remembered as a trailblazer who, with his brother Mark, left it in the ring every night. We send our sincere condolences to his family, who he loved beyond words, as well as his friends and fans.”

New Japan Pro Wrestling added, “New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to Jay’s family, friends and fans.”

The NWA wrote, “The entire NWA sends our prayers to the friends, family and fans of Jay Briscoe. An amazingly talented man that we all are honored to have worked with.”

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, who had a trilogy of unbelievable matches with Jay and Mark Briscoe were also one of the firsts to pay tribute to their former foe.

“I’m doing ok. Thanks everyone for checking on me. I love you, Jay,” Harwood wrote, adding a photo of all four sharing a drink backstage following their last match. “I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay,” added Wheeler.

Many others shared their tribute to Briscoe.

Shawn Michaels: “On behalf of the @WWENXT community, I would like to express our condolences to the Briscoe family for their loss.”

Seth Rollins: “Jay was one of those people who was always legitimately happy to see ya. He had a twinkle in his eye and hug waiting for me no matter how long we went without seeing each other. I’m crushed knowing that warmth is gone. My thoughts are with his family and friends. He was special. After I signed with WWE, Jay would come to the Salisbury house shows to drink beer and to hoot and holler. He loved the business and he was a great human and friend. Bigger than that he was an absolutely adoring father and husband. Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins.”

The Usos: “RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso.”

Brodie King: “Love you forever my brother.”

Christopher Daniels: “Jay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man. I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you.”

Matt Hardy: “Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family.”

Big E: “We certainly studied & “borrowed” from the Briscoe Brothers. They have left an indelible mark on tag team wrestling. I was blown away by the trilogy with FTR. My deepest condolences to Jay Briscoe’s loved ones.”

Tommy Dreamer: “I’ve known Jay Briscoe since he was a fan. Watched him become an amazing wrestler, best tag team & realest promo guy. I was going to text him yesterday about the cost of eggs and I didn’t. I wish I did. Whenever I saw them I’d say, Luv me some Briscoes. Prayers for his family”

Adam Cole: “I don’t know what my life would be like without Jay Briscoe in it, and I don’t want to know. You believed in me, you helped me, you treated me like family. There will never be another like you. I am so grateful to have known a man like you. I love you Jay.”

Sami Zayn: “I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend.”

Brandi Rhodes: “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Jay Briscoe. He was always the kindest to me during my time in ROH. My heart goes out to the entire family. I don’t have the right words but I just wanted to say that he was such a good man.”

Maria Kanellis: “I am incredibly sad and heartbroken over the loss of Jay Briscoe. Words can not describe the kindness that he and his family has shown mine. Jay was one of the toughest men I have ever met but he had a way of making everyone feel special that got to work with him.”

Renee Paquette: “Devastating news. My heart breaks for Jay Briscoe’s family.”

Kyle O’Reilly: “Jay Briscoe was the real deal. I was always amazed how someone could be so intimidating one moment then so warm & affable the next. He gave so much to the business & to his family and I’m forever grateful for having known him. Strength and love to Mark and his family. Love u bro”

Mickie James: “I am shocked & devastated to hear of the passing of Jay Briscoe. I can’t believe it. I’ve known him & Mark since the beginning of ROH. My heart goes out to his entire family. A son, a brother, a father, & a friend to so many. There are no words. Rest in Paradise”