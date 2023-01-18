The Most Awaited Sporting Events of 2023

Are you a sports buff? Here are the top 13 most exciting sporting events to look out for in 2023.

13 Sought Out Sporting Events of 2023

2023 is full of fun and excitement for sports enthusiasts. Major sporting events are waiting in line to welcome you to crowded stadiums and excited fans. From cricket to horse racing, several games are ready to begin in a few days or months.

Here are the top 13 events to look out for in 2023.

Cheltenham Festival

March 14 – 17

Cheltenham Festival is home to world-class races. It has several popular grades like the Champion Hurdle, Stayers' Hurdle, and Gold Cup. The meet attracts countless people. The four-day event is very popular.

Australia Open

January 16 – 29

The 2023 Australia Open is going to be exciting. Rafael Nadal, the defending champion, will find himself up against the Serbian Novak Djokovic. The latter is back after a visa ban overruling, and looking to claim back his title.

It would be his 22nd grand slam title.

Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup

January 13 – 29

India will host the 2023 FIH Cup for men in the state of Odisha. The tournament will see several countries like India, the Netherlands, and England competes for the top title.

One of the biggest attractions is the venue, a newly-constructed stadium.

FIFA Club World Cup

February 1 – 11

It’s an international football competition started in 2000 by FIFA. After much debate, Morocco will host the tournament in 2023. Some of the participating teams are:

Real Madrid

Auckland City

Flamengo

Seattle Sounders

However, 32 teams will play in the World Cup in 2025.

Women’s T20 World Cup

February 10 – 26

South Africa will host the 8th edition of the women's T20 World Cup in 2023. Cape Town will be home to the semi-finals and the finals and expects to draw massive crowds. England will try to win its first trophy.

Men’s Six Nations Championship

February – March

The Six Nations Men’s rugby championship will start in February with matches across Europe. Fans will see teams like Wales, England, Ireland, and Scotland fights it out on the fields. France is hosting the event in 2023.

Super Bowl

February 12

The NFL Super Bowl is one of the most popular sporting events around the world. It draws countless people to the stadium. The 57th edition of the event will play out in Glendale, Arizona. Tickets for the event are almost gone!



Grand National Festival

April 13 -15

Liverpool, England is the venue for the 2023 Grand National Festival. It is a three-day festival featuring excellent horse racing, including the Steeple Chase.

Moreover, it is one of the longest races in the UK and Ireland. The event draws many fans and horse racing betting enthusiasts.

Formula One World Championship

March 5 – November 26

FIA will try to organize a 23-race season in 2023. It is the 74th version of the World Championship and will feature Grands Prix around the planet. Round 1 of the tournament will play out in Bahrain. It will then travel to Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Italy.

World Baseball Classic

March 8 – 21

The World Baseball Classic will return after a two-year gap for COVID-19. The United States and Japan are the host countries to arrange the international baseball tournament. You can catch the quarterfinals in Tokyo, while the final will be in Miami.

World Snooker Championship

April 6 – 9

The international snooker championship will feature Ronnie O’Sullivan as the oldest world champion. He bagged the title in 2022 after defeating Judd Trump.

He is looking to win 10 world championships and is likely to put up a tough fight. This year will be an exciting turn for world snooker.

FA Cup Final

June 3

The final match of the men’s FA Cup will enter its 100th year in 2023. Therefore, the trill will remain high among the cheering fans.

Wembley Stadium in London will host the FA Cup final on June 3. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who the teams turn out to be.

Wimbledon

July 3 – 16

The 2023 Wimbledon will bring many twists and turns. Fans are counting on Novak Djokovic, who won the 2022 cup after a tough fight against Nick Kyrgios.

In the women’s arena, Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan won her first title in 2022. However, this year, Emma Raducanu can give stiff competition to others.

Conclusion

2023 is going to be exciting with Wimbledon, Snooker Championship, FIFA Club Cup, and the Women’s T20 Cup. So, get ready to cheer for your teams!