Delaware State Police comment on Jay Briscoe fatal accident

As reported before, Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday evening after being involved in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware, near his home, at around 5pm ET. The previous report with comments from his wife can be found here.

Delaware State Police today that they are still investigating the fatal accident. They confirmed the passing of Briscoe at age 38, and confirmed that the driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan, also passed away.

Police noted that Ternahan was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, going westbound, while Briscoe was traveling eastbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. For unknown reasons, Ternahan failed to remain in her lane, crossed the center line, and entered the lane Briscoe was traveling in, with his two daughters in the truck. This caused a head-on collision in the eastbound lane. Ternahan was wearing her seat-belt, but Briscoe was not. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Police also confirmed that Briscoe’s daughters, ages 9 and 12, were properly restrained in their seats. The press release said both girls were taken to a local hospital, and were admitted in critical condition.

Here is the full statement from police-