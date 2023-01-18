1/18/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The show opens with an “In Memory” image for Jay Briscoe, and then the opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Fresno, California.

Match #1 – AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal

Everyone in Cassidy and Lethal’s groups are banned from ringside, but Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt come out and sit in the front row to watch. Lethal drops Cassidy down, but Cassidy comes back and gets a back-slide for a two count. Lethal comes back and drops Cassidy to the floor with a right hand, and then Dutt has to stop Jarrett and Singh from interfering. Danhausen appears and asks for their tickets, and then Best Friends also show up in the front row. Lethal is distracted, and Cassidy takes him out with a dive. Cassidy gets Lethal back into the ring and goes for a DDT, but Lethal counters and guillotines Cassidy on the top rope. Lethal delivers right hands and chokes Cassidy with his boot. Danhausen hops the barricade and walks around the ring as Lethal tosses Cassidy to the floor. Lethal slams Cassidy into the ring apron and the ring post and gets back into the ring. Cassidy comes back in the ring, but Lethal drops him with a suplex. Lethal goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Lethal applies a rear chin-lock, and then drops Cassidy with a scoop slam. Lethal goes up top for the elbow drop, but Cassidy rolls away from him each time he goes up.

Cassidy kicks Lethal into the corner and slams his head into the turnbuckle repeatedly. Cassidy connects with a cross-body and hits a Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy drops Lethal with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Lethal kicks out. Cassidy goes up top, but Lethal catches him and drops him with the Lethal Combination. Lethal goes for the Lethal Injection, but Cassidy steps out of the way and goes for the Orange Punch. Lethal counters and slams Cassidy down, and then hits the Lethal Injection but Cassidy rolls to the floor. The referee gets in Dutt’s face and Danhausen steals Jarrett’s guitar. Lethal chases Danhausen through the ring, and then Cassidy gets Lethal in a roll-up for two. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Best Friends get into the ring to celebrate with Cassidy, but Singh gets in the ring and goes after them. Dutt calms Singh down, and then Jarrett goes to hit Cassidy with the guitar. Dutt stops him because he doesn’t want to be fired, and then Cassidy kicks Dutt in the shins. Lethal and Jarrett pull Dutt back, and they all leave the ring as Cassidy, Best Friends, and Danhausen celebrate in the ring.

The video package for tonight’s main event between Darby Allin and Kushida airs.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin)

Nick and Dante start the match. They lock up and Nick applies a wrist-lock. Dante turns it around into one of his own, but Nick counters right back. Dante counters again and takes Nick down. Nick comes back with a kick to the midsection and a side-headlock. Nick drops Dante with a shoulder tackle, but then they go for simultaneous dropkicks and get in each other’s face. Dante delivers an enzuigiri and Matt tags in. Matt delivers a shot to Dante, and Darius tags in. Top Flight double-team Matt for a bit in the corner before Dante tags back in. Dante connects with a senton and then Top Flight double-team Nick as well. The Bucks come back and double-team Darius, and then double kick Dante in the corner. The Bucks double-team Darius in the opposite corner, and then Nick hits a Backstabber on Dante. Nick tags back in as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Dante kicks Matt in the face and goes for the tag, but Nick pulls Darius to the floor. Nick delivers a knee strike to Dante, and then The Bucks double-team Dante with a bulldog/dropkick combination. Nick tags back in and The Bucks hit Risky Business. Nick goes for the cover, but Dante kicks out. Matt tags back in, but Dante drops The Bucks with a double arm-drag. Dante drops Matt again and tags in Darius. Darius delivers shots to Matt and follows with a clothesline. Nick gets sent to the floor and drops Matt with a Spanish Fly. Darius dives onto Nick on the outside and then drops Matt with a diving cross-body. Darius goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Darius delivers forearm shots to Matt, but Nick tags in and delivers a superkick. Dante tags in, as does Matt, and then The Bucks go for the Meltzer Driver. Darius trips Nick and Top Flight double-team Matt. Dante dives onto Nick on the floor as Darius tags in. Top Flight drop Matt with a Nosedive/power bomb combination and Darius goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Nick tags in and sends Dante to the floor.

Nick slams Darius down and moonsaults onto Dante on the floor. Nick drops Darius with a destroyer and goes for the cover, but Darius kicks out. Matt tags in and The Bucks hit the Doomsday Device on Darius. Dante breaks up the cover say two and tosses Matt to the floor. Dante sends Nick out as well and goes for a springboard dive, but The Bucks double superkick him. The Bucks go for a BTE Trigger on Darius, but he ducks under and rolls up Matt for the pin fall.

Winners: Top Flight

The Gunns make their way to the ring. Austin says The Acclaimed embarrassed them last week, but they were the ones who made The Acclaimed popular and champions. Austin says they even gave The Acclaimed their dad. He says The Acclaimed will not embarrass them again, and then The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn come to the stage. Austin cuts them off before Max Caster can rap, but Caster says to shut Austin’s mic off and hit his music. Caster raps about the Gunns, and then The Acclaimed and The Gunns brawl in the ring. Billy pulls them all apart and says he is sick of it. Billy says he is tired of his sons asking like spoiled brats, and The Acclaimed needs to act like the Tag Champions. He says they are all going to sit down at family therapy next week and hash it out.

Renee Paquette interviews Adam Page. She asks him how he feels, and he says he feels fine. Page says he felt like Jon Moxley took his word from him when he suffered his concussion, but he feels like he got that back last week. Page says they have knocked each other out and if Moxley has any more to say he can say it to his face. Page says there are some fences that have needed mending for a long time, but he isn’t going to get into it right now. Page asks how Moxley is doing, and Paquette says he’s been hurt every day for ten years, but he’ll dust himself off and be back. Page goes to ask Renee to tells something to someone, but then says never mind and walks away.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Jake Hager (w/Angelo Parker, Chris Jericho, and Matt Menard) vs. Ricky Starks

Hager backs Starks in the corners as they lock up. Hager delivers body shots and then one more to the face. Starks comes back with a kick to the face and then steals his hat. Starks walks the ropes, but Hager catches him. Starks escapes and shoves Hager to the floor. Hager comes back with a knee to the midsection and then kicks Starks in the face. Hager slams Starks in the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.