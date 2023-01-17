WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.326 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up 3.06% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.257 million viewers for the first show of 2023.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 3.77% from the previous week’s 0.53 rating. This past week’s 0.55 key demo rating represents 717,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 3.76% from the 691,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.53 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, tied with Shark Tank on ABC, and up from the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #3 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown ranked #3 in the 25-54 demo, up from the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #7 ranking. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.118 million viewers.

SmackDown drew over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating on Friday. Additional cable sports competition on Friday included two NBA games on ESPN, three College Basketball games on FS1, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, one Premier League Soccer game on USA Network, one Liga MX Soccer game on TUDN, and two airings of Women’s College Gymnastics on ESPN2. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was up 3.06% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was up 3.77% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 7% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 1.78% from the same week in 2022.

The NBA game between the Warriors and the Spurs on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.42 key demo rating, also drawing 1.358 million viewers. The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.469 million viewers, also drawing a 0.18 key demo rating.

Friday’s SmackDown aired live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defending against Braun Strowman, plus Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, which was the main event.