Worst PPV of the Year

2022 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Worst PPV of the year

Crown Jewel (30%, 95 Votes)

Forbidden Door (20%, 63 Votes)

Day 1 (17%, 53 Votes)

WrestleMania Backlash (11%, 35 Votes)

Royal Rumble (10%, 33 Votes)

Double Or Nothing (7%, 23 Votes)

Money In The Bank (3%, 9 Votes)

Elimination Chamber (3%, 8 Votes)

Total Voters: 319

Past winners:

2021 – Wrestlemania Backlash

2020 – Super ShowDown

2019 – Crown Jewel

2018 – Crown Jewel

2017 – Bound for Glory

2016 – Fastlane

2015 – Survivor Series

2014 – Bound for Glory