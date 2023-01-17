Worst PPV of the Year
2022 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Worst PPV of the year
Crown Jewel (30%, 95 Votes)
Forbidden Door (20%, 63 Votes)
Day 1 (17%, 53 Votes)
WrestleMania Backlash (11%, 35 Votes)
Royal Rumble (10%, 33 Votes)
Double Or Nothing (7%, 23 Votes)
Money In The Bank (3%, 9 Votes)
Elimination Chamber (3%, 8 Votes)
Total Voters: 319
Past winners:
2021 – Wrestlemania Backlash
2020 – Super ShowDown
2019 – Crown Jewel
2018 – Crown Jewel
2017 – Bound for Glory
2016 – Fastlane
2015 – Survivor Series
2014 – Bound for Glory