Concern expressed for Kevin Nash

Wrestling fans concerned about Kevin Nash over his recent comments on his most recent podcast…

Nash: “Today is week 12 that I lost my boy. Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth, I mean time flies when you’re having fun.”

Oliver: “Don’t play like that. You have guns so you can’t say those things.”

Nash: “I can do whatever the f*ck I wanna do. Long as I leave a note.”

Nash later said the following…

“Every morning when I wake up, the first thing that happens is, I come to the realization that instead of there being three human beings in my home, there’s now two. And the third person isn’t on vacation or staying with friends, or is out late. He is never coming back. And then I sit up in the bed and I have absolutely nothing I have to do, and it’s like, ‘so, why am I getting out of bed?’”