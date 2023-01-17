Jay Briscoe Has Passed Away

All Elite Wrestling owner, CEO, and GM Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the passing of Jay Briscoe.

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

Rest In Peace Jamin — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023

Briscoe was one half of the current ROH World Tag Team Championship with his brother, Mark. The pair were in their thirteenth reign with the championships.

Briscoe was 38.

We here at gerweck.net send our thoughts and condolences to Jay’s family, friends, and fans.