Jay Briscoe Has Passed Away

Jan 17, 2023 - by Michael Riba

All Elite Wrestling owner, CEO, and GM Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the passing of Jay Briscoe.

Briscoe was one half of the current ROH World Tag Team Championship with his brother, Mark. The pair were in their thirteenth reign with the championships.

Briscoe was 38.

We here at gerweck.net send our thoughts and condolences to Jay’s family, friends, and fans.

4 Responses

  1. Kevin H says:
    January 17, 2023 at 9:02 pm

    Wow this straight up sucks. A heck of a wrestler , one of the best pure tag teams of modern day . A shame he never got to wrestle in front of a big crowd for all the world too see . His talent deserved that . Too young to go , rest in peace man . This is sad sad news .

  2. Jill says:
    January 17, 2023 at 9:43 pm

    It’s like this,”IF” Khan does buy the WWE then this man needs to be the first inductee in the ROH wing of the HOF since he’ll own it too. Since 2013 Jay has been one of my favorite wrestlers. I’m truly saddened, my best wishes to his family. Rest in Peace Jay, it’s a true shame you didn’t get to shine on the big stage you deserved to be on.

  3. Pisto75666 says:
    January 17, 2023 at 9:52 pm

    Damn. That sucks so much. The Briscoes were one of my favorite tag teams. RIP.

  4. Taxx W Hoodchicken says:
    January 17, 2023 at 10:05 pm

    RIP JB 😔

